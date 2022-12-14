ZWINGLE, Iowa — Joann L. Schumacher, 86, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on Friday December 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday December 16, 2022, at St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek, 17486 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Zwingle, IA, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the start of mass at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.

