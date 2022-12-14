ZWINGLE, Iowa — Joann L. Schumacher, 86, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on Friday December 9, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday December 16, 2022, at St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek, 17486 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Zwingle, IA, with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the start of mass at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Joann was born on September 5, 1936, in Iowa City, IA, daughter of Paul and RoseAnn (Stanisha) Beckley. She attended St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque, Iowa until the 12th grade. On September 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Raymond Schumacher at Holy Rosary Church in La Motte, Iowa.
She worked in the dairy farming industry raising registered Guernsey until 1993, after which she was employed at Eagle Country Market until her retirement in 2003.
Joann enjoyed many years of working with her registered Guernsey herd and tending to her beautiful flower gardens in her spare time. She deeply loved her family and all the memories and times she had with them.
Joann is survived by her children Mary Ann (Marlon) Cooper of Garrison, IA, Karen (Adam) Miller of Maquoketa, IA, Dave (Angel) Schumacher of Dixon, MO, and Christy (Mike) Lubben of Elhart Lake, WI, 29 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, three brothers Robert Beckley, George (Dee) Beckley, and Paul (Carol) Beckley, and three sisters Mary Ellen (Tom) O’Brien, Janet (Bob) Graff, and Shirley Lemm.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray, her parents, sister Dorthy (Ed) Reeg, brother Father Clarence Beckley, brother-in-law Bill Timmerman, sister-in-law Mary Beckley, and nephew Joe Lemm.
