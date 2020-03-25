Donald Keith Robertson, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Luther Manor.
In keeping with current restrictions on public gatherings, a private committal service will be held at Garrison Cemetery, Garrison, Iowa.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Floyd) Petersen, of Kingston, New York; their daughters, Dawn (Rob) Overton and their son Blake, and Colette Tighe; a sister-in-law, Betty Robertson and her sons, Rick Robertson and his children, Sydney and Clark Robertson; Craig (Sherri Mullinex) Robertson and children, Cody Robertson, Alex Springer, Brittany (Aaron) Seaton and their Children, Camden and Reagan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Wayne, Harold and Kermit Robertson.
Memorials may be sent to the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 and will be forwarded to the family. For further information, or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.