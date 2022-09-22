Patrick E. Finn 91, of Dubuque passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Pat’s wishes there will not be a visitation or funeral. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Born March 21, 1931, in Chicago, IL the only child of James D. and Hermie B. (Even) Finn.
Pat grew up in Chicago, IL, a few blocks from Wrigley Field, which led him to be a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He attended Our Lady of Mt Carmel and Lane Tech High School in Chicago before moving to Dubuque as a teenager with his mother to be closer to her family.
He was a member of the Illinois and Iowa National Guard and served in the Army during the Korean War. Pat liked to share that he completed The Infantry School’s Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA, certifying him as a Parachutist.
He married Mourine C. (Rene) Link on June 2, 1956, at Holy Ghost Church. They were married 29 years prior to her death on November 22, 1985.
He retired from the City of Dubuque street department in 1991 after 30 years. After retirement his fulltime “job” was to play golf five days a week. He was proud of his hole in one that he shot on March 25, 1997.
Pat enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. When Pat was physically able he would visit his children daily going from one house to the next. He also enjoyed playing euchre, solitaire, and watching sports. He believed every special occasion and birthday should be celebrated with a DQ ice cream cake.
Pat is survived by his children: Patty (Mike) Copeland of Cuba City, Jim (Pam) Finn of Dubuque, Cathy (Dennis) Copeland of Dubuque and Sandy (Jerry) Powers of Sherrill. Grandchildren: Melissa Silver, Matt (Sam) Copeland, Tanya (Jamie) Roethler, Nakia (LaMarr) Martin, Eric (Heidi) Copeland, Chad (Mallory) Finn, Mitchell, Morgan (Anthony Tuttle) and Madalyn Powers. 11 great grandchildren; and close friends, Bob and Dana Boleyn.
He was preceded in death by wife and a great grandson, Cash Copeland.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, along with the 3rd floor and 3HH staff at Stonehill Care for their professional and compassionate care of Pat this past year.
