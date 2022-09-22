Patrick E. Finn 91, of Dubuque passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Pat’s wishes there will not be a visitation or funeral. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

Born March 21, 1931, in Chicago, IL the only child of James D. and Hermie B. (Even) Finn.

