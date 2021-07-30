BELMONT, Wis. — Diane Lynn Bartels, 53, of Belmont, Wis., died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after a lifelong battle with rheumatoid arthritis.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Diane L. Bartels Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Diane was born on July 25, 1968, in Platteville, Wis., daughter of Merlin and Geraldine (Wiest) Bartels. Diane graduated from Belmont High School in 1986 and received her BA in speech and communication from UW-Platteville in 1991. She later received her Master’s degree from UW-Platteville. Diane worked at Southwest Technical College, Fennimore, for many years in library media as a support specialist. Diane enjoyed traveling, stamping, scrapbooking, reading and watching the Hallmark channel. Diane especially enjoyed country music and attending concerts. Diane always enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends.
Diane is survived by her brothers and sisters, Terry Bartels, Melanie Herbstreith, Marsha (Al) Brant, and Tom (Katie) Bartels; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Brandon, Jeremy, Jadyn Bartels, Reilly Rueschel, Katie, Nicholas, Alex (Nicole) Brant, Michael (Lisa) and Matt (Bethany) Herbstreith; two great-nieces and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Geraldine Bartels; and two nieces, Jordyn Bartels and Jamie Brant.
The family would like to THANK the staff at Edenbrook, Dr. White, Dr. Hiatt and physicians assistant Allison Ragatz, her doctors at UW-Hospital and Clinic, and Belmont Volunteer Rescue Squad for all of their care and help given to Diane. Lastly, the family would like to give a special THANKS to her brother, Terry, for always being there for her to help in any way!