DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Geri T. Timmerman, 76, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Holy Ghost Church, in Dickeyville, with Rev. Randy Timmerman, Rev. Bernard Rott and Deacon Larry Tranel officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, in Kieler, Wisconsin. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Geri was born on November 6, 1943, in East Dubuque, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Regina (Schroeder) Langmeier. On June 26, 1965, at Holy Ghost Parish, in Dickeyville, she married Joseph Timmerman, the love of her life and a wonderful caregiver.
Grandma loved playing cards and spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed fishing and quilting. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, but her favorite teams to watch and cheer for were any team her grandkids were playing on. She was a huge Golden Eagles fan, even winning Fan of the Year during volleyball season. She loved Skyping daily with her granddaughters. She was our heart warrior. Geri was a member of Holy Ghost Parish, the Council of Catholic Women and CEW.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; two daughters, Tina (Larry) Tranel, Kieler, WI, and Trisha (Peter) Speers, Mt. Pleasant, WI; two sons, Fr. Randy Timmerman, St. Dennis Parish, Madison, WI, and Brian (Ronna) Timmerman, Edgerton, WI; five sisters, Sally Dietzel, Bernita Digman, Berneice (Kenny) Pickel, Janilda (Merlin) Busch and Jean (John) Herbst; two brothers, Donald (Mary Ann) Langmeier and Sylvester (Joyce) Langmeier; in-laws, Thomas and Elaine Timmerman, Pete and Joyce Timmerman, Richard and Dorothy Schmaltz and Karen Timmerman; ten grandchildren, Kelly Tranel (fiance Nick Rizzo), Kayla (Mike) Dietzel, Joshua (Kalyn) Tranel, Katrina, Krystal and Joel Tranel, Brianne Timmerman and Evalyn, Olivia and Claire Speers; and four great-grandchildren, Maria, Rosalyn, and Baby Dietzel, and Eleanor Tranel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Regina Langmeier; her sisters, Harriet Freese, MaryAnn Langmeier and Leila Langmeier; her brother, Francis Langmeier; and in-laws, Clarence and Rosalyn Timmerman, Ambrose Dietzel, Francis Freese, Edward Digman, Elmer Timmerman and Izzy Langmeier.
We would like to thank the Mayo LVAD team for the last eight years. Memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Parish.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www. caseyfuneralhome.net.