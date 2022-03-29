Michael A. Wallace Sr. Telegraph Herald Mar 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Michael A. Wallace Sr., of Platteville, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.A memorial service will be held from 11:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the home of Michael Wallace Jr., 741 N. Adams, Lancaster.Cremation Society of Madison is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 3 local students named National Merit finalists Biz Buzz Monday: Revamped Dyersville restaurant reopens 'Manitowoc Minute' comedian to perform in Dubuque College basketball: New Mexico State hires Dubuque native as head coach Authorities: Dubuque man arrested on drug charges in East Dubuque