PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ellen M. Popp, 72, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wisconsin. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 2:00 PM until time of the services. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Ellen was born August 5, 1950, the daughter of Austin “Frosty” and Maude (Bonnet) Fitzgerald. After graduating from Southwestern High School, Ellen went on to receive a Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She married her favorite drummer, Larry “Fizz” Popp, on August 16, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin.
Ellen was a devoted teacher for the Galena School District. During her 34-year career at the Galena Middle School, the number of lives positively influenced by “Mrs. Popp” are countless.
Upon retirement, she loved spending time with her family, especially her eight grandchildren.
Recommended for you
Ellen would be the first to tell you that her life’s greatest reward was being a grandma and she found the most joy out of sleepovers, homework help, school programs, and sporting events.
To know her was to love her and she will be missed by all who had that pleasure.
Ellen is survived by her husband; daughter Stephanie Kerkenbush and her children Presley, Paige, and Kaia; son Bryan Popp and his children Addyson, Lainey, Lexy, Kashyn, and Gunnar; sisters Kathy (Dennis) Wetter and Cindy (Steve) Kruser and brother Richard (Carolyn) Trewartha. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra Knoernschild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.