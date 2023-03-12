PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ellen M. Popp, 72, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wisconsin. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday from 2:00 PM until time of the services. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ellen was born August 5, 1950, the daughter of Austin “Frosty” and Maude (Bonnet) Fitzgerald. After graduating from Southwestern High School, Ellen went on to receive a Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She married her favorite drummer, Larry “Fizz” Popp, on August 16, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin.

