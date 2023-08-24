HOLY CROSS, Iowa — John Peter Taylor, 77, of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa where Scherrman-Peterson American Legion Post # 656 will accord prayers at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery where Scherrman-Peterson American Legion Post # 656 will accord military honors. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
John was born on September 19, 1945, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the son of Francis and Dorothy (Rea) Taylor.
After graduating high school, he attended basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO on May 11, 1964. John was assigned to the 389th Eng. Company 3, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Regiment. In June 1965 he completed the course for crane shovel in the heavy equipment school at Camp McCoy, WI.
On August 25, 1979, he married Barb Errthum at Holy Cross Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children: Peter and Theresa. In 1981, John bought a bulldozer and started his construction company and continued his passion for farming and construction for the next 42 years. John served as a board member of the Holy Cross Fire Department for several years. To relax and unwind, John enjoyed long Harley rides on his trike and spending time with his grandchildren on the farm.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barb; son, Peter Taylor, daughter, Theresa (Steven) Magyera; grandchildren: Noah Taylor, Aspen and Hudson Magyera; siblings: Mary Kahle, Helen (Scotty) Thomas, Jane (Ken) Rausch, Bridget (Bob) Kluesner, Pat (Mike) Thies, Jim Taylor, Paul (Sue) Taylor, in-laws: Mary Taylor, Lois Taylor, Karolyn Taylor, Gen Pike, Mary Hayes, Ed (Deb) Errthum, Jerome (Marlene) Errthum, Kathy Rudebeck, Leon (Elaine) Errthum, and Carol Errthum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ray (Joan) Taylor, Charlie Taylor, Frank Taylor, Joe Taylor; sister-in-law, Marie Taylor and many other in-laws; and nephew, Zach Taylor.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque, La Salle Catholic School, or the Holy Cross Fire Department.
Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.