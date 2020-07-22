HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — William A. “Bill” Doyle, 94, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Benton.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green with Rev. Ken Frisch officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church before the service.
Bill was born on June 27, 1926, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of William and Emma (Westemeier) Doyle. Bill joined the United States Army and served as a teletyper during World War II. He married Rosalyn Mary DeMuth on August 11, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. They farmed together near Hazel Green for 64 years. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2019.
Bill loved his family, farming and working, watching the beef cattle, and especially enjoyed sharing news about his potato harvest. He moved off the farm in 2017. Bill enjoyed a good game of liar’s dice, playing cards, and having a beer with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Marie (Joe) Rupp, Hazel Green, Jean (Sam) Timmerman, Cuba City, Patrick (Kris) Doyle, Hazel Green, and Julie (Randy) Neis, Benton; 16 grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Saylor, Sally (Chris) Bauer, Nick (Tiffany) Rupp, Karla (Mike Mulbauer) Rupp, Scott (Amy) Timmerman, Jamie (Jordana) Timmerman, Becky (Kirk) Barth, Troy (Kristen) Timmerman, Michael (Katelyn) Timmerman, Katie (Mitch) Droeszler, Evan (Miranda) Doyle, Ross Doyle, Will Doyle, Kelly Neis, Jason Neis and Maggie Neis; and 24 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom (Mildred) Doyle; and two sisters, Helen (Fidelis) Bosch and Florence (Elmer) Bonnet.
The family would like to thank Epione Pavilion Staff, especially Dr. White, Connie, Lily, Krystal, and his special angel, Lori, and Hospice of Dubuque.
