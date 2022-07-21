DES MOINES, Iowa — Richard “Rick” Paul Northouse, age 73, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home in Des Moines.
Rick was born June 23, 1949 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Paul and Donnalee (Rogers) Northouse. He grew up in the Lancaster area and attended school in Dubuque, Iowa. He loved to talk to people and always made time for a visit. Rick was a self-employed truck driver for over 45 years, most of which was with R. P. Northouse. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed watching NASCAR, and attended sprint car races in Knoxville. Above all else, his family was his first priority. They were most important to him, and his circle of friends were like extended family. He would never hesitate to pick up a phone and reach out. Rick was loved and well respected by many. Anyone whom he met as a stranger quickly became a friend. He was a humble man who put everyone else first.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; step-children, Jack Dennis and Michelle (David) Voshell; grandchildren, Casey (Rick Stine), Cory, Mercede (Chris Colbert), Jackson, and Braxton; great-granddaughter, Zelda Marie; siblings, Carolann (David) Orr, Joan (Dean) Bartels, James (Theressa) Northouse, and Tom (Lisa) Northouse; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Donnalee Northouse.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A graveside committal service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, with a reception to follow at Hamilton’s.
Contributions may be directed to Rick’s family in his loving memory.
