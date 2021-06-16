DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Paul Rauen, 57, passed away at home on June 14, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at Iles Westover Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
Jeffrey is survived by his father, Willis Rauen, of Dubuque, IA; children, Michael (Annie Stone) Rauen, of Ankeny, Zachary Rauen, of Des Moines, and Sophia Rauen, of Des Moines; sisters, Jane (Thomas) Flynn, of Epworth, June (Steven) Flynn, of Goodyear, AZ, and Julie (Thomas) Tressel, of Dubuque, IA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Rauen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the to the family. For a full length version of Jeff’s obituary, please visit www.IlesCares.com/obituary.