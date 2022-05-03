ROCKFORD. Ill. — Mary Osborne, 93, Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Rock Island Village in Eldon, MO with her family at her side.
She was born in Rockford, IL on January 2, 1929, the daughter of Horace and Annie (Brooksbank) Wainwright. She married Charles R. “Randy” Osborne on November 2, 1947. Randy and Mary lived in Rockford where they raised their four children and were very active members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Mary was a great homemaker and her family was blessed with her love for gardening, sewing and cooking. Mary was a mom to many and she welcomed and cared for many beyond her own children. For a woman who was never mothered, she spent every day making this a wonderful life for everyone she knew. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and she loved having them each for a week of adventure at her home each year. They all remember the many games of cribbage, reading great books, swimming in the pool and the “coin jar” which was theirs for the spending. Mary was a life-long Cubs fan.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Randy and her beloved grandson Charles R (Chuck). She is survived by her children, Michael (Anna) Osborne, Osage Beach, Mo.; Ronald (Pam) Osborne, Rockford, Ill.; Nancy (Mike) Van Milligen, Dubuque; and Patricia (Phil) Dietrich, Freeport, Ill.; 11 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on May 14th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St. Rockford.