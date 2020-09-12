PEOSTA, Iowa — Marty Alan Beyer, 59, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation for Marty will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home, 894 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home in Peosta, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Att: Marty Beyer Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
He was born on September 25, 1960, in Dubuque, son of William and Marilyn (Pins) Beyer. He was a 1979 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, and Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. On January 7, 1984, he was united in marriage to Mary Kris Posey at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Marty owned and operated Beyer Auto Body and Collison INC. in Epworth, IA, since 1981.
Marty was a devoted family man and life of the party. Every time family and friends were together, it would always turn into a “Marty Party.” He loved all his friends like they were family and never missed out on a good friendly Prank. He loved every moment spent with his wife. They enjoyed cruising in his antique cars. They took many trips with friends and family to the white, sandy beaches where there were endless cold drinks. He was most happy when all his family was together. Each summer spent at the family cabin in Northern Minnesota. His biggest joy was spending time out in the timber hunting, or on the lake fishing with his sons. He loved visiting his daughter in Des Moines, where they would often find themselves trying new restaurants, breweries, and wineries. He was always just a phone call away and never missed a moment he could spend with his children. He adored his grandchildren. He was always there to give lawn mower and four-wheeler rides, whisker rubs, cold ‘burrs’, play shenanigans and to attend sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kris Beyer, of Peosta, IA; three children, Ryan (Kelly) Beyer, of Manchester, IA, Mitchell Beyer, of Peosta, IA, Jillian (Zach) Hauser, of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Koy, Kade and Laynee Beyer and Grayson Hauser; his parents, William and Marilyn Beyer, of Epworth, IA; four brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Beyer, of Vinton, IA, Ken (Dawn) Beyer, of Epworth, IA, Bill (Janann) Beyer, of Conrad, IA, and Tom (Chrissy) Beyer, of Arlington Heights, IL; two sisters, Kris (Chad) Jensen, of Grundy Center, IA, and Kim (Eric) Olson, of New Hampton, IA; his mother and father-in-law, William and Kay Posey, of Dyersville, IA; one sister-in-law, Kimberly (Dennis) King, of Cedar Rapids, IA; one brother-in-law, Fred (Olga) Posey, of Portage, IN; and nieces and nephews, Kyle (Andy) Beyer, Luke Beyer, William (Joyce) Beyer, Shelby Beyer, Shaun Beyer, Helen Beyer, Braden, Brannen and Dayne Jensen, Kallie, Kacey and Lydia Olson.
He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
