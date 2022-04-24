Harlan Wayne Donath, 80 of Dubuque passed away Wednesday April 20, 2022, at Sunset Park Place. Funeral services will be at 11am Wednesday April 27, 2022, at The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Tuesday April 26, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
Harlan was born on June 9, 1941, in Dubuque the son of Otto and Elaine (Hall) Donath. He Married Patricia Smith in 1961 and together they shared 60 years.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1959, he entered the Plumbers Apprenticeship Program and worked as a licensed plumber for many years. He worked for Swift Plumbing and Heating, Owned and operated Donath Plumbing and Heating, and lastly worked at Portzen Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of Local #125 of the Pipefitters Union.
Harlan enjoyed being outdoors especially during Morel season, He also enjoyed bowling and participated in many leagues over the years. He and Pat also loved to travel and enjoyed their Caribbean Cruises and trips to Laughlin.
He is survived by his wife of 6o years, Patricia, children Deb (Greg) Molzof, Barb (Russ) Lau, Don (Michelle) Donath, and Brian Donath, 10 grandchildren Nick, Adam, Alex, Joshua, John, Aaron, Jeffrey, Katie, Carson, and Samantha, and 11 great-grandchildren Tysen, Lauren, Ryan, Logan, Weston, Evan, Finley, Evelyn, Skylus, Sophie, and Zoey, and one on the way May 1st? his siblings Don (Marolyn) Donath, Diane (Harvey) Duve, and Terry (Sharon) Donath a brother-in-law Jim Menadue
He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Elaine, brother Dennis and his wife Rhonda Donath, and sister Sharon Menadue.
Thank you to Sunset Park Place, Tri-State Dialysis, and Dr. Bland for their care and support.