GALENA, Ill. — Rose C. Oldenburg, 99 of Galena, IL passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM, at the funeral home. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.

