GALENA, Ill. — Rose C. Oldenburg, 99 of Galena, IL passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM, at the funeral home. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
Rose was born on February 23, 1923, in Galena, the daughter of John and Ida (Marsden) Manz. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Galena High School in 1941. She married Leo Oldenburg on May 26, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena and he preceded her in death on December 27, 2010. Rose was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church all her life. After high school, Rose moved to Chicago, Il where she worked and lived with her sister. She felt called to serve her country in support of the WWII effort by joining the U.S. Navy Waves in August 1944. She was assigned duty in Washington, DC, and later transferred to Honolulu, HI where she joined America in celebrating VJ Day on August 15, 1945. Rose returned to Galena after the war and worked as a dental assistant until she joined her fiancé, Leo Oldenburg, in running the East Side Grocery. Together they grew that business and opened Leo’s Super Valu supermarket in 1959. Rose was a wonderful wife and mother as well as a tireless volunteer in parish and community activities. She was a member of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Daughter of America, Galena Hospital Auxiliary, and Meals on Wheels. She also continued helping in the grocery store and was a lifelong volunteer in being a Sacristan at St. Mary’s Church. Her hobbies included antiquing and traveling. She and Leo made many trips throughout the US and abroad. Rose was a very faith-filled person. She had great inner strength and indomitable spirit. All her children and grandchildren were inspired by her and learned from her how to live a life rich in faith, truth, gratitude, and energy.
She is survived by her three children, David (Margaret Piquett) Oldenburg and Mary (Gary) Jobgen of Galena, and Mark (Ann Feeley) Oldenburg of Rochester, MN, nine grandchildren, Matthew Oldenburg, Jennifer (Oldenburg) Anderson, Paul Oldenburg, Eric Oldenburg, Angela (Oldenburg) Kueny, Joseph Oldenburg, Martha Oldenburg, Emily (Jobgen) Bloedel, and Christina (Jobgen) Frank, two step-grandchildren, Shelly and Michael Jobgen, and twelve great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Dorie Virtue of Galena.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Charles, and Joseph Manz, and three sisters, Edith Shuey, Mary Dhont, and Lorraine Foecking.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mary Koenigs and her staff at Medical Associates for their years of wonderful care. We also wish to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their tender and professional services provided during her last weeks.
Memorials can be directed to St. Mary’s Church Altar & Rosary or Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
