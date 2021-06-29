HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Eileen Quinn, OP, died June 24, 2021 at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born February 8, 1944, to Frank and Helen (O’Reilly) Quinn in Chicago. Sister Eileen was the youngest of four children. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved Dominican community. She loved primary age students and taught most of her life in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Sister Eileen spent 33 years at St. Dennis Parish in Madison, Wisconsin. She was a steady, gentle, faithful woman of the Gospel. Her quiet and peaceful presence was a gift to all.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa June 29-30. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Eileen, we send you on your way. Go now in peace into eternal delight.