PEOSTA, Iowa — Karen M. Atkins, 68, of Peosta, formerly of Dubuque, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, November 26, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Karen will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Karen was born July 24, 1953, in Dubuque, the daughter of Raymond L. and Frances M. Kramer Schmitt. On March 3, 1972, she married Jeffrey D. Atkins at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. He died on August 3, 2014.
She attended Dubuque Senior, Wahlert High Schools, and was part of the first graduating class of Hempstead High School in 1971.
Karen loved cooking and baking; even designing and publishing a family cookbook with her sisters. She enjoyed family picnics, hiking, National Parks, especially Rocky Mountain National Park, and listening to music. She was a dedicated wife and mother taking care of her husband during his battle with dementia for many years.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Atkins of Dubuque and Greg (Heather) Atkins of Hazel Green, WI, and Dan (Kristi) Atkins of Peosta; her grandchildren Austin, Hannah and Abbey Gasper, Jacob Atkins, Nolan and Kameron Atkins; two brothers, Merle (Sherry) Schmitt of Asbury and Ralph (Lynn) Schmitt of Dubuque; five sisters, Mary Ann (Pete) Whelan of Lewisville, TX, Elaine (Boyd) Monaghen of Lewisville, TX, Donna (Frank) Toth of Allen, TX, Jane (Ron) Paisley of Asbury; and Sister, Judy (Terry) Timmerman of Hazel Green, WI; three sister-in-laws, Kathy (Brian) Downey of Davenport, IA, Linda Sandberg of Preston, MN, and Marsha Atkins of Davenport, IA.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws, Jesse and Mary Atkins.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Karen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.