Donald V. Bakewell, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph Church in Key West, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, St. Patrick Church, Waukon. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. at the church
Larry H. Derganz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Sarah A. Francois, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Marble Chapel, Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road.
Daniel C. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ronald D. Hirsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anne Kiss, Montreal, Canada — Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa.
John J. Kraus, Galesburg, Ill. — Visitation: Rosary at 4 p.m. today, with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m., Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Galesburg.
Gloria A. Lamphere, Epworth, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, at Reiff Funeral Home.
Adelaide M. Lechnir, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Raymond G. McDonald Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 7 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, Church of the Nativity.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Byrl A. Nesteby, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mardelle L. Rojemann, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today with a scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill., and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, Nativity BVM Church Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the church.
Ethel A. Schumacher, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Steve P. Yoose, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
