ANKENY, Iowa — Kay Janet Zasada, 83, passed away June 9, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 11, 1938, to John and Irene Fransen. Kay graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1956. She met and married Jerome Flynn in 1957, and there were 5 children born to this union, Brian, Mike, Lori, John and Julie. They later divorced. Kay married Eugene Zasada on June 15, 1979, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Kay worked as a Food Service Manager for many years at John Deere. She loved cooking, vacations, bowling, playing Euchre, watching TV and visiting Lake Joy. She was an avid reader and Green Bay Packers fan. Kay was a lifelong resident of Dubuque until three years ago when she relocated to Ankeny.
Kay is survived by her children, Brian Flynn, Randy Zasada, Mike Flynn, Lori (Mike) Cates, Bill (Michelle) Zasada, John Flynn, Tim (Julie) Zasada, Julie (Mark) Burdt and Dave (Missy) Zasada; sister, Jackie Danbom; brother, Jerry Pat (Sharon) Fransen; sister-in-law, Mitzi Fransen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerome Flynn and Eugene Zasada; four siblings, Jim Fransen, Duke Fransen, Bill “Waz” Fransen and Joan LuGrain; and daughter-in-law, Karen Zasada.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines. The family will receive visitors Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at Hamilton’s near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. A funeral dinner will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the All Saints Catholic Church in loving memory of Kay.
