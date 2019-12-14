Jeffrey Vincent Hayes, 55, of Dubuque, passed away on December 2, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jeff was born on June 29, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Robert Hayes and Betty (Duccini) Hayes. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1982 and married Kelli (Wunder) Hayes on December 25, 2014, in Dubuque. They have been together since 1986.
He is survived by his mother, Betty; his wife, Kelli; two sons, Timothy Wunder and Robert Hayes; granddaughter, Faith Griffin; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hayes; and his best friend, Tim Hoppman.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends who have come together during these hard times.
The family has established a GoFundMe page for Jeff.