Herman Martin Motsch, 94, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A private family funeral service will be held today, June 8, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque.
Herman was born on October 20, 1925, the son of Martin and Frances (Kirscher) Motsch. When his mother died at an early age of 39, Herman stepped up as the oldest to help run the family farm. He retired from the Dubuque Packing Co. after 30 years of employment.
Herman had a great love of the outdoors and spent many days at Leisure Lake. He was a jack-of-all-trades and loved to tinker with anything he thought he could repair. You might have seen him at the Diamond Jo or even on the dance floor when he was younger. To know him, you loved him. He was such a kind and giving man.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Mel) Christenson; step-daughters, Linda (Don) Slattery and Barb McDermott, all of Dubuque; and step-son, Danny Ring, of Bernard, IA; brothers, Ernie Motsch, of Bernard, and Gene (Ruthie) Motsch, of Dubuque. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Rose (Wiedenbacher) Motsch; his second wife, Virginia (Ring) Motsch; a daughter, Carol Upman; son-in-law, Richard Upman; step-sons, Randy and Wayne Ring; step-daughter, Susan Doerr; grandson, Michael Upman; and step-grandsons, Tim Slattery and Mike McDermott Jr.; and his sister Marynita Hanson.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided during his final days.