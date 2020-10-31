Mildred G. “Millie” (Koetz) Finzel, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Luther Manor.
To celebrate Millie’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Millie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 241 Peosta Street, with Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia, Iowa.
Millie’s livestream feed for her service can be found on St. John the Baptist Church’s Facebook page or by following this link https://www.facebook.com/pages/St%20John%20the%20Baptist%20Parish/976456642428317/.
Millie was born on January 17, 1924, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Michael and Edna (Theilen) Koetz.
Millie graduated from Peosta High School, Class of 1941. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norbert M. Finzel, on November 22, 1945, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta. They were blessed to spend 30 years together, and raise their daughter, Janice, before Norbert passed away on May 7, 1976.
Millie was proud to be a full-time wife, mom and homemaker, as well as helping Norbert with the day-to-day running of the farm, earning her the title of the “Egg Lady.”
Her faith was an important part of her daily life. Millie was a longtime member of the Church of the Resurrection and their Rosary Society and St. John the Baptist Church.
She was always very active, being a member of the 62+ Club, taking frequent bus trips with Tri-State Tours. She bowled regularly well into her 90’s and served as the secretary for the Retired Mixed Bowling League.
Millie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, playing cards and Polka dancing. She never sat still!
Above all, Millie’s family meant the world to her. The grandkids were her pride and joy and they always knew that if mom said “no,” grandma was just across the yard to have a different answer for them.
We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful grandma, great-grandma and sister, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with Norbert and Janice, and all of her family members in Eternity.
Those left to cherish Millie’s memory include her grandchildren, Christa Knapp, Dubuque, IA, Martina (Chris) Willey, Allerton, IA, Jenifer (Bill) Lewis, Onslow, IA, and Jay Michael (Steph Heinsius) Lochner, Olin, IA; her great-grandchildren, Carlen, Riley, Riana, Clayton, Sam and Grace Ann; her 4 step-great grandchildren; her 3 step great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Francis (Marian) Koetz, Centralia, IA, and Glenn (Madonna) Koetz, Dubuque, IA.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert Finzel; a daughter, Janice (Allen) Lochner; 2 sisters, Marilyn Koetz and Madonna (Harold) Schmitt; and 2 brothers, one in infancy and Joseph Koetz.
Millie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor for all of their kind and attentive care of Millie.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Mildred G. Finzel Family.
