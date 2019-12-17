CLINTON, Iowa — Wilma J. Thompson, 88, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center — East Campus.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
She is survived by her three children: David (Deb) Thompson, of Clinton, Paul (Mary) Thompson, of Sherrill, Iowa, and Ann Marie Thompson, of Oshkosh, Wis.; seven grandchildren: Brian (Sarah) Thompson, of Clinton, Chris (Andrea) Thompson, of Goose Lake, Jennifer (Joe Hale) Thompson, of Clinton, Aaron (Madalina) Thompson, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jeannette Christensen, of Prior Lake, Minn., Laura (Josh) Marburger, of Denver, Colo., and Adam Stache, of Oshkosh, Wis.; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother.
