Mary Ann Matous, 65, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service followed by visitation until 12:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Msgr. James Miller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born March 14, 1956, in Dubuque, the daughter of John Anthony and Harriette Elaine (Grove) Matous.
She graduated from Wahlert High School and then went on to attend Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
Mary was very proud to own and operate her beauty salon, Watters Edge in Dubuque. She also held various positions at the University of Dubuque.
Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and watching old movies. She also loved her nephews and her dog, Sophie. Mary had a beautiful angel collection and had a special closeness with her angels. She was a very faithful, loving, caring and generous friend to many.
Survivors include one brother, Stephen (Peggy) Matous, of Mason City; four nephews, John (Michelle) Matous and their children, John & Peter, Matthew (Tricia Navarro) Matous and their child, Raely Jean, Mark Matous, and William (Leilani) Walker and their children, Ryker & Noah; her dear friend and cousin, Sue Poffenberger; and her best friend, Julie (Tom) Kane. She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to express their great appreciation to Dr. Sullivan, Dr. Holm and all the cancer doctors and nurses in Dubuque and at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their exceptional care of Mary.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.