Patrick W. O’Rourke, 90, of Dubuque, IA, passed away Monday morning, January 25, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Saint Joseph Key West Catholic Church, with Msgr. Wilgenbusch officiating and Fr. Rod Allers as Homilist. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Chapel Mausoleum. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements. Please remember to wear your facemask, and if you are unable to attend a livestream of the Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Patrick was born on March 21, 1930, in Dubuque, the son of Vincent and Theresa (Slattery) O’Rourke. He married Darlene J. LeConte on September 12, 1953, at Saint Joseph Key West Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Darlene; and their thirteen children, Steve (Barb) O’Rourke, Patty O’Rourke, Jan Gibbs, Carol O’Rourke, Mary (Kevin) Zeimet, Michelle (Ed) Tehan, David O’Rourke, Mark (Robin) O’Rourke, Joe O’Rourke, Renee (Randy, deceased) Stillmunkes, Tonya (Brian) Bender, Sarah (Chris) Weaver, and Russ (Danielle) O’Rourke; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Paul O’Rourke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Vincent De Paul; a sister, Kate (Cecil) Hightower; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane O’Rourke; and a great-grandchild.
Dad would often say...
“Do not cry because I died, smile because I Lived!
Remember folk’s as you pass by, as you are now so once was I.
As I am now you will be, remember folk’s, and pray for me.
I did it my way.”
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Camp Courageous, Monticello, IA, or Camp Albrecht Acres, Sherrill, IA, in Patrick’s honor.