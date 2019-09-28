CUBA CITY, Wis. — Leonard “Lenny” W. Mauthe, 88, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, with Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Leonard was born May 13, 1931, to John and Mina (Lindsay) Mauthe in Cuba City. He worked at the Farley Loetscher Manufacturing Company, John Deere Dubuque Works and later as a custodian at UW-Platteville. Leonard was an avid card player and enjoyed old Westerns, riding his Harley, trips to the casino, gardening, hunting, bowling, pitching horseshoes, watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him as “Lippy Leo.”
Leonard is survived by his sister, Ruth (Charles) Halverson, of Benton, Wis.; a brother, John Mauthe; a brother-in-law, Delbert Heins; a sister-in-law, Jane Mauthe; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Joanne Heins, Barbara Weigel and Mary Lee; and two brothers, Robert Mauthe and Norman Mauthe.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Leonard W. Mauthe Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.