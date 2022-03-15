FARLEY, Iowa — Mary E. Mormann, 59, of Farley, Iowa passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at MercyOne Health Center, Dubuque, Iowa, after a long battle with AML Luekemia.
A Silent Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley with burial at a later date. Rev. Tom McDermott will officiate with Rev. Michael Schueller concelebrating.
Mary was born on February 12, 1963 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Bud and Madonna (Bousselot) Portz. She married William Mormann III on January 6, 1995 at St. Mary’s in East Dubuque, Illinois.
Mary’s joy of her life was spending time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed gardening, riding horses, and socializing with people with her infectious smile and joyous laughter. Her fight and positive attitude never wavered during her battle with AML Luekemia.
Survivors include her husband, Bill, four children: Klayton Renne, Josh (Kera) Renne, Jacob (Erin) Renne, Maria (Cody Heitz) Mormann, grandchildren: Asher, Cecelia, and Delilah Renne, and Scarlet Renne, her mother, Madonna Portz, siblings: Joan (Kevin) Hedrick, Patty (Denny) Ritcher, Jackie (Ron) Grothe, John (Lisa) Portz, in-laws: Pam Mormann, Terry (JoAnn) Mormann, Randy (Carmen) Mormann, Robert (Kim) Mormann, Deb (Garry) Anstoetter, Bev (John) Nelson, Mary (Gerry) Schlegel, James (Melinda) Mormann, Carl (Lisa) Mormann, and Lynn (Kevin) Franzluebbers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bud Portz, parents-in-law, William H. and Alvera Mormann, brother-in-law, Alan Mormann, nephews, Patrick Mormann and Nicholas Portz.
The family would like to thank Dr. Engleman and his staff at Mercy Cancer Center in Dubuque. A special thanks to Dr. Sutamewagul and his staff at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Also, a thanks to PGA Group for their love, support, and prayers over the years. Lastly, a thanks to all family and friends for their continued support and prayers through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to any St. Elizabeth Pastorate or Catholic Schools, Dubuque County Right to Life, Clarity Clinic, and Mary’s Inn.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.