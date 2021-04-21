Betty Jean Pfiffner, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Bethany Home in Dubuque, exactly five years after her husband.
Betty was born December 22, 1933, in Millville, IA, the daughter of Russell and Ada (Kenyon) Tomkins. On September 16, 1953, she married George R. Pfiffner in Dubuque. He passed away on April 19, 2016.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
Betty worked at the former CARADCO for nine years and was a waitress at various restaurants including the Dodge House, retiring in 1996.
Survivors include three daughters, Lyndeen “Dino” Welbes, Kimberly Pfiffner, and Pamela (Kevin) Fagan, all of Dubuque; grandchildren, Carrie Schreyer and Trisha Fagan, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Garth (Jane) Tomkins, of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” Williams, of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one son, Mark Anthony; two grandchildren, Jim Welbes and Stephanie Pfiffner; one grandson-in-law, Chris Schreyer; one brother, Robert Tomkins; a son-in-law, Joseph Welbes; a brother-in-law, Cletus; and sister-in-law, Delores “Tootie” Rogers.
Special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home for the wonderful care given to Betty.
