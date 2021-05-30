Stephen (Steve) V. Reisdorf passed away in his home on December 6, 2020, at the age of 77, surrounded by his family.
A private family service was held December 10, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Jim Goerend presiding. Burial took place at St. Francis Cemetery in Cross Plains, Wisconsin.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Stephen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.