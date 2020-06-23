Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Francis A. Bergfeld, Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, Holy Family Church, New Melleray. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday June 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jude A. Coghlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Sharon S. Furlong, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today at the funeral home.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Elizabeth M. Hesselman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Helen Knockel, Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24,
St. Ann-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18,
the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Fern L. Olson, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Sandra S. Ring, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Sanders, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.