CUBA CITY, Wis. — Paul M. Dunn, 80, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28th, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Calvin Hughes officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, July 28, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and masks are highly recommended.
Paul was born on September 11, 1939, to Charles & Agnes (Day) Dunn in Dodgeville, WI. He graduated from Darlington High School and attended UW-Madison. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command. He married Elizabeth “Beth” A. Simmons on November 13, 1976, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Paul had worked for, and later purchased, Paul Latham’s TV Repair in Cuba City, WI, and operated it for a few years until his retirement.
Paul was a member of the NRA and he enjoyed woodworking, reading, target shooting, auctions, trying his luck at the casino, science fiction movies and hanging out with the crew at Rich’s Petro Stop. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth “Beth”, of Cuba City, WI; two nephews, Bruce (Cheryl) Morgan, of Rockford, IL, & Charles (Tina) Morgan, of Waukesha, WI; and a niece, Sally Morgan, of Monticello, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles W.; a sister, Nancy A. (Don) Morgan; a nephew, Andrew Morgan; and many of his beloved cats.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Paul M. Dunn Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Paul Dunn Family, P.O. BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
