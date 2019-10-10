Alice M. Klostermann, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab in Monticello, Iowa.
Visitation for Alice will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will occur at 2:30 p.m. and American Legion Auxiliary services will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke Presiding. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com