CASCADE, Iowa — Carolyn M. Rogers, 83, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Carolyn will be held from Noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Sister Jane Rogers presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born on September 4, 1938 in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Winifred and Hazel (Moody) Fisher. She received her education in the Ottumwa schools and Graduated from Indian Hills College with her teaching certification. On September 7, 1963 she was united in marriage to Howard Charles Rogers. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2018.
Carolyn taught elementary education in Williamsburg, and then in Cascade and later Preschool in Monticello, Iowa.
She was very appreciative of the fine arts, and remained very active in the local library. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish.
She is survived by a daughter, Bernadette Rogers Alma, WI and her son Sean Merchlewitz; a son Michael (Alice) Rogers of Cascade and their children, Kevin, Emma, Caleb, Jonathan and Charlotte; three step grandchildren, Jana (Kellen) Haynes, Jacob (Sarah) Merchlewitz and Josh Merchlewitz and Nikki Merchlewitz; seven step-great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Fisher of CA and Tom Fisher of Ottumwa, IA; one sister, Andrea Dalbey of Ottumwa, IA; and one sister-in-law, Sr. Jane Rogers of Dubuque, IA and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Sean Rogers on May 10, 1972 and Kevin Rogers on Nov. 24, 1996; a daughter-in-law Tien Rogers; a grandson, Jared Rogers; one brother-in-law, Leo Rogers and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Rogers and Annabelle (Jim) Cigrand.
A Carolyn M. Rogers memorial fund has been established.