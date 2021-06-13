EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary (Gail) Ryan, 78, of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
Gail was born February 25, 1943, to Matt and Mary Margaret (Peg) Theisen in Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1961.
On November 24, 1962, she married Ray Ryan, and had three children, Renee (Rick) Golinvaux, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Joe Ryan (Beth Mohr), of East Dubuque, and Ron (Lisa) Ryan, also of East Dubuque. She was also blessed with two granddaughters, Kaylee Ryan, of Denver, Colorado, and Lindsey Ryan, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ray passed away on February 12, 2017.
Gail was a wonderful, loving Mother, Grandmother and friend. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed daily Mass, even watching on her iPad when she could no longer attend in person. She treasured her many, many hours in St. Mary’s Adoration Chapel and cherished her Mother’s Prayer group and Bible studies.
In her younger years, she was an accomplished and passionate bowler. That passion led to years of volunteer service in the Dubuqueland Women’s Bowling Association, culminating in her enshrinement into the DWBA Hall of Fame in 1999.
She enjoyed large family holidays, playing euchre or cribbage with friends and spending time with her family, grand dogs and grand cats.
Gail dedicated her entire life to the publishing industry, beginning at William C. Brown and continuing with Shepherd Inc. and Carlisle Communications, creating many long-lasting friendships along the way. She enjoyed freelance editing right up to her last days.
She is also survived by two sisters, Karen Michels and Deb Theisen; two brothers, Wayne (Geri) Theisen and Mike (Donna) Theisen; and sisters-in-law, Kay Steuck and Andy Ryan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Mary Margaret (Peg) Theisen; parents-in-law, Joseph and Alice Ryan; in-laws, Elmer Michels, Ted and Eileen Beaves, Paul and Geri Ryan, Bill Ryan, Bob Steuck; and niece, Margaret Michels.
The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff of MercyOne Medical Center and Tri-State Dialysis for their exceptional level of care.
