Geraldine F. Althoff, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Stanley G. Booth, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 11, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Victoria A. Buelow, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Jon D. Cloyd, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at the funeral home.
Roland E. Doerring, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon July 2 at the school.
Hayley A. Hubbell, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Sandra J. Kahle, Asbury, Iowa — Prayer service: 3 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, Church of the Resurrection.
Thomas J. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, Church of the Nativity. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Gerald Miller, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m., Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Jeffrey T. Sullivan, Davenport, Iowa — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, June 11, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Ill. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena, Ill.
Roger W. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Naomi M. Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the church.
