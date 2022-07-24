Vinodchandra “Vinod” R. Sheth passed away on June 9, 2022 at age 84. He was a long-time resident of Dubuque, Iowa.

Vinod was born in Tithwa, Saurashtra, India, the son of Raichand and Kantaben Sheth. Vinod traveled to the United States to further his education attending and graduating from the University of Notre Dame. He then came to Dubuque, Iowa to work for John Deere as an engineer in the Crawler Division. Vinod was always thankful to call the United States his home, but his heart was always in India. We can now say, “there are no miles or boundaries that separate him from the country and family he so dearly loved.” He is both here and there forever in our hearts.

