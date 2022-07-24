Vinodchandra “Vinod” R. Sheth passed away on June 9, 2022 at age 84. He was a long-time resident of Dubuque, Iowa.
Vinod was born in Tithwa, Saurashtra, India, the son of Raichand and Kantaben Sheth. Vinod traveled to the United States to further his education attending and graduating from the University of Notre Dame. He then came to Dubuque, Iowa to work for John Deere as an engineer in the Crawler Division. Vinod was always thankful to call the United States his home, but his heart was always in India. We can now say, “there are no miles or boundaries that separate him from the country and family he so dearly loved.” He is both here and there forever in our hearts.
Vinod is remembered for his smile and friendliness to everyone he met. He never spoke a word of gossip or an unkind word to anyone.
He taught so much about love and life and how to always forgive and see the best in everyone.
He never once complained about the many life trials or difficult challenges he faced, but instead always had a thankful heart.
He enjoyed living life to the fullest, spending time with family and friends, traveling and going to Arizona for the winter months.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra; 3 children: Shobha (Kraig) Behning, Wendy (Jeff) Bennett, and Kendall Sheth; 6 step-children: Thomas Woods, Timothy (Tonya) Woods, Brian Woods, Jason (Alesha) Woods, Justin Woods, and Christi (Todd) Geisler; 4 siblings: Hansaben (Dinesh) Doshi of Mumbai, India, Taruben Gandhi of Mumbai, India, Kishorbhai (Sudha) Sheth of Mumbai, India, and Neelaben Khandhar of Chandler, Arizona; 1 sister-in-law, Nirmala Sheth of Mumbai, India; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Vinod was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kantibhai Sheth; brothers-in-law Narendra Gandhi, and Jitendra Khandhar.
We will be celebrating Vinod’s life by being thankful and grateful and by “making good choices”!
We would like to thank the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, who was entrusted with his care, for their knowledge and compassion.
