DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dale J. Bartels, 85, of Dyersville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday January 6, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, Iowa, where an American Legion service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at the funeral home prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery where American Legion Post 137 will accord military honors.
Dale was born to Edward and Marie (Kluesner) Bartels on January 28, 1934, in Dyersville, Iowa, the 6th of 15 children. He attended school in Dyersville, graduating from St. Francis Xavier High School class of 1952. Dale enlisted in the Navy and served 4 years from 1952-1956 during the Korean War aboard the Destroyer USS McDermut. While in the Navy, Dale served in the flag allowance of the Commander cruiser/destroyer force U.S. Pacific fleet. After his military service, Dale began his career at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works retiring in 1986 from the Purchasing Department after 30 years of service. Dale met his first wife Jean Walsh while working at Deere. The couple married June 30, 1962, at Sacred Heart Church, Fillmore, IA. Jean died July 3, 1980. In 1985 Dale married Helen (Lueck) Witte, Helen died June 27, 1998.
Throughout his life Dale was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, golf and bird watching. He was a lifetime member of the Sportsman’s Club in Dyersville, a member of American Legion Post #137, having served in the positions of adjunct and commander. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1734.
He is survived by daughter, Megan, of Houston, TX; and son, Nicholas, of Chicago, IL; step daughters, Ann Witte (Brad) Bartheld, of Carmel, IN, Kate Witte, of Lima, OH, Amy Witte, of Ankeny, IA; step grandchildren, Matt (Katie) and Kristen Bartheld, and Avery and Elijah Huberty; sisters, Joan Bartels and Emily Bartels, of Dyersville, IA, Doris Crow and Beverly Bartels, of Dubuque, IA, Marlene (Steve) McAleer, of Monticello, IA, Patricia Bartels, of Elk Horn, WI, Joyce (Frank) Caruso, of the Villages, FL, and Nancy (Burt) Fairchild, of Woodbury, MN; and brothers, William Bartels, of Dyersville, IA, and John Bartels, of Moore, OK.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jean; second wife, Helen; son, Mark, in April of 1963, and daughter, Marie, in December 1966 (both in infancy); and sisters, Myrna Carty, Phyllis Bartels, Rosemary Frerricks and Kathleen (Kay) Krapfl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dyersville Sportsmen’s Club, PO Box 163, Dyersville, IA 52040 or the American Legion Post 137 c/o 115 6th St. N.E. Dyersville IA 52040.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com