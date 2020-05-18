GALENA, Ill. — Richard L. Cogan, 85, of Galena, IL, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Burial services for the immediate family will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 31, 1934, in Galena, the son of Leslie and Anna (Vande- Drink) Cogan. Dick served in the United States Navy from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. He served his two years aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox as a third-class petty officer stationed out of Norfolk, VA. He married Betty Wills on July 7, 1962, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, and she survives.
Dick was a fifth-generation farmer on the family farm in Guilford. He also worked for the Branigar Corporation at Eagle Ridge Inn and the resort golf courses until his retirement.
Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree, VFW Post #2665, of Galena, and the Galena Elks Lodge #882. He served on the Scales Mound School Board and was an official with Guilford Township. Dick also retired as a volunteer firefighter for the Scales Mound Fire Department. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where he served as an usher for many years. Dick loved polka music, Farmall tractors and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Dan (Becky); three grandchildren, Julia, Anna and Evan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Viola Foecking.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Midwest Medical Center, Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Dr. Gregory Vandigo for your care and compassion during this difficult time.