Catherine “Cathy” Thompson, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 29, 2020, surrounded by the people she loved.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Very Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Cathy was born March 5, 1932, in San Francisco, California, to Virginia (Jones) Thornton and Valentine Thornton.
She married John Robert Thompson on Sept. 17, 1949. They moved to Dubuque in June 1960.
After raising 6 children, she worked for 20 years at Model Wallpaper and Paint Company on downtown Main Street in Dubuque.
Later she worked as a blackjack dealer on The Casino Belle, from its commencement in April of 1990 when it became the first American-flagged vessel to offer gambling cruises in the U.S., until it closed. Then she continued her employment at the new Diamond Joe Casino until her retirement in 2004.
She was a social butterfly that enjoyed her book club, weekly bridge and euchre games, outings with the Mississippi Valley Hiking Club and taking mystery tours. She enjoyed volunteering for the Four Mounds Foundation, as well as The Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts, the Bell Tower Theater and The Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
She leaves behind her partner Richard Burdick; children Anita Thompson-Williams, Pat Thompson-Moser, Mary Thompson, Sheila Thompson-Weydert, and John Thompson. Grandchildren include Heather Clark, Vanessa Roberts, Stephanie Copeland, George Moser, Sean Hurlburt, Antonio Garza, and Jakob Thompson. Great-grandchildren include Madeline, June and Crosby Roberts, along with Turner and Albert Copeland.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa (Terri) (Thompson) Clark; her brothers, Valentine and George Thornton; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to the Four Mounds Foundation: info@fourmounds.org.