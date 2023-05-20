Jeffery J. Glass, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. today, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Marvin H. Goetz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Karen P. Kelchen, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sally A. Lang, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the funeral home.
Kathleen E. Probert-Lantaff, Crawford, Neb. — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Volga, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Benjamin Quick, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Barbara J. Staskal, Boscobel, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Stephen T. Supple, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, St. Raphael Cathedral. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Christopher K. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at “R Place,” East Dubuque, Ill.
Brian J. Wulfekuhle, Petersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg.
