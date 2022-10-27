Dorothy Ann Beckwith, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Scales Mound Township Cemetery.
Joyce M. Cox, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Mass of Christian burial.
Linda L. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Elizabeth Kane, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald L. Koppes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Marilyn E. Lueck, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Mary McRae, Warren, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Warren United Methodist Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dean J. Neuhaus, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Janice L. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Church of the Resurrection.
Jeffrey Strnad, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Germaine Ungs, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemberg.
