Shirley A. (Wedergren) Merrihew, age 88, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on July 29, 1931, in Oakland, Nebraska, the only child of Harold Arthur and Mae Ramona (Danielson) Wedergren.
Shirley grew up in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1948. She was married to Richard Wayne Merrihew on July 29, 1953, in Oakland, NE, by Pastor Jackson from the Evangelical Free Church. They were blessed with 66 wonderful years of marriage, 3 beautiful daughters and a son, Michael, who was sadly called home just before his 8th birthday. Shirley was proud to be a full time wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and homemaker. She always enjoyed caring for her daughters and providing hospitality for guests from all over the world. She loved to travel and visited missionaries in Africa and Europe. In her free time, Shirley had many hobbies including collecting music boxes, Beanie Babies, African artwork and making ceramic ware.
She was an active church attendee at many churches in the Dubuque area. Shirley became a Christian at the age of 21, and believed that following God was the most important thing she could do in her life and transfer to her children and the generations to follow. We are deeply saddened at losing such a devoted and loving woman in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully for all Eternity in her Heavenly home awaiting our eventual arrival.
Those left to cherish Shirley’s memory include her husband, Richard Merrihew; her daughters, Zelda Mae (Mark) Anderson, Anna Lee Murphy and Sara Lynn (Zbig) Piekielny; her grandchildren, Michael Anderson, JinHee Anderson, Fallon Murphy, Heidi Murphy and Jadwiga (Greg) Hinzpeter; and her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elijah and Adaya Birch and Ozieah Murphy.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael Harold Merrihew.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill Care Center, 24 Hour Care and Hospice of Dubuque, as well as all of their family and friends, for their kindness and loving support these past months.
