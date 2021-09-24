Mary Francis Kirkham-Baal, 74, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday September 26, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for Mary will be 7:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating.
Mary was born March 18, 1947, in Rushville, IL, the daughter of Lyle and Delores Steffens Kirkham.
Mary was an English teacher at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, WI. She truly enjoyed being a teacher.
Mary enjoyed teaching, reading, books, opera, and arts. She liked to travel and had a special love for cats.
Survivors include her daughter, Liz Baal of Dubuque, IA; her son, Rick (Kelly) Baal of Alabama; and her granddaughter, Lydia Baal. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diana Kirkham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Mary.
