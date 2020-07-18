Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas Bulman, Decorah, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Stone Ridge Community Church, Decorah. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Waukon Banquet Center, Waukon, Iowa.
Jerome J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Diane K. Keleher, Beaverton, OR — Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, July 21, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wis.
Sister Lou Ann Kilburg, OSF, Dubuque — a private Rite of Final Commendation will be held. A Memorial Mass will take place at Mount St. Francis Chapel at a later date.
Alvina M. Mauer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 24 at River Valley Community Church, 404 Denniston St., Cassville, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. July 24 until the time of services at the church.
Curtis J. Smothers Jr., Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Suzanne M. Thul, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Judith J. Weber, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Theresa V. Wilson, Platteville, Wis. — Private family services will be held.