Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Frederick J. Donovan, De Witt, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Robert P. Hosch, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Barbara J. Karnopp, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Elizabeth E. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Leslie G. Streif, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
John Veach, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.