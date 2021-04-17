Sorry, an error occurred.
Abbie J. Woods, 73, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
No public visitation or service will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
