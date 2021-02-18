Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Eugene F. Baxter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jacob T. Blanchard, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Joseph M. Blasen Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Savanna R. Domeyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Edgewood Event Center, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at the event center.
Louis G. Droessler, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Barbara A. Waller-Gantenbein, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marvin N. Gaul, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Philip J. Hamilton, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, Dubuque.
Ethel M. Stillmunkes, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.