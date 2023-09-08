GALENA, Ill. — Mildred “Millie” Loretta Glick, 95, Galena, IL died Friday, September 1, 2023, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community surrounded by her loving family. A gathering will be held from 5 to 7 PM, on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where a parish rosary service will begin at 4:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena at 11 AM, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, where friends may gather after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Millie was born October 28, 1927, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Charles and Loretta (Hense) Lippstock. She was raised in Dubuque and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, St. Anthony and Washington Junior High, and Dubuque Senior High School. Millie was employed at the Dubuque General Dry Battery Factory until 1947, after which she worked at the former Dubuque Packing Company until 1949 and then briefly at the Galena Battery Factory. On March 31, 1951, Millie married Robert “Bob” Raymond Glick at St. Michael Church in Galena, after being introduced by relatives in Galena years before on New Year’s Eve. They owned and operated Glick’s Service Station in east Galena until Bob graduated from the Wisconsin Institute of Technology in Platteville, Wisconsin, and relocated their family to California in 1954. Millie and Bob returned to Illinois in 1993. Millie’s family always came first in her life as a homemaker, and she raised three children. She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine catechism classes when her children were in elementary and junior high school, and she actively supported her children’s activities in athletics, dance, music, and scouting. Music was always a part of her life, and she played guitar and organ in a home where everyone played multiple musical instruments. Millie and Bob also enjoyed season subscriptions to musical theatres throughout their married life, a passion they were able to follow in their travels as well. Millie traveled extensively with family members throughout her lifetime. In her youth and teens, she toured the United States with her aunt and uncle, Homer and Florence (Hense) Haas, who lived in Galena. During her marriage to Bob, due to work requirements, they lived in 12 different cities in California and Washington State. They enjoyed vacations in various states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada and Mexico. After Bob retired, they visited China, Hong Kong, and Japan; traveled with several groups to Egypt, Israel, and Jordan; toured England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales; visited the Cayman Islands with family members; and enjoyed multiple trips to Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Switzerland. Millie’s travels also allowed her to visit British and German relatives and conduct her extensive genealogical research overseas. She was a member of the Alderson Family Society. She also studied the German language with the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Mt. Carmel in Dubuque for several years. Millie continued her genealogical correspondence with European family members until her death. Among her many interests, Millie was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, beginning in the 1940s, and received many gifts to her collection from family and friends over the years. In addition, she was an accomplished gardener, baker, cake decorator, quilter, seamstress, and upholsterer, as well as skilled in dozens of other handicrafts. Millie later delighted in following daily updates about her namesake, great-granddaughter Millie Elizabeth Glick, and great-granddaughter Stella Charlotte Glick. Millie is survived by her loving husband, Robert, of 72 years of marriage; their children Karen Ann Wilson of Galena; Robert Raymond (Jaclyn) Glick, Jr. of Fort Worth, TX; C.D. (Kim Leeds) Glick of Spokane, WA; grandson Christopher Ryan (Joanna) Glick of Nashville, TN; granddaughter Dr. Caitlyn Nicole Glick of Rohnert Park, CA; and great-granddaughters Millie Elizabeth Glick and Stella Charlotte Glick of Nashville, TN. Additionally, she has two nieces in California and many other cousins and family members in California, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Millie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dolores (Lippstock) Fischer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s name to the United Churches of Galena Food Pantry, 219 Summit Street, Galena, IL 61036.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Vandigo, and the staff at Medical Associates Clinic, Midwest Medical Center, Galena Stauss Nursing Home, and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and care of Millie. Special thanks are extended to the Reverend Howard Barch and St. Michael Altar and Rosary Society for their spiritual care during this difficult time.