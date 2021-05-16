Christopher M. Holl, age 46, of Dubuque, IA, sadly completed his earthly journey suddenly on May 7, 2021, at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital.
To honor Chris’ life, a private family service is being held.
Chris was born on April 30, 1975, in Dubuque, IA, a son to John and Dorothy (Schostki) Holl.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School before continuing on to earn his Bachelors degree at the University of Iowa. Chris next began working on his Masters and PhD in Geophysics from the University of Colorado. Chris’ career in research programs took him from the University of Colorado, to Northwestern University, Princeton University, and finally with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, TX.
Our hearts are broken with the absence of Chris from our daily lives and we can only pray that the memories he leaves behind will help to heal all who knew and loved him.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Chris include his parents, John (Dorothy) Holl, Dubuque, IA; his sister, Lisa Holl-Moressi, Cedar Rapids, IA; his niece, Hannah Moressi, Cedar Rapids, IA; his special friend, Stephanie, Dubuque; his canine companion, Dezi; along with numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Chris’ family requests no flowers or memorials at this time and sincerely thanks you for your consideration.
