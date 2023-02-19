Keith L. Cook, 95, of Dubuque, IA died peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to visitations on Monday, February 20 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 21 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street, Dubuque, IA. A handicap-accessible entrance is located at the rear of the church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church with Reverend Stephanie Schlimm officiating. A livestream of the service can be viewed at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.

