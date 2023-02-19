Keith L. Cook, 95, of Dubuque, IA died peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to visitations on Monday, February 20 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 21 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street, Dubuque, IA. A handicap-accessible entrance is located at the rear of the church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church with Reverend Stephanie Schlimm officiating. A livestream of the service can be viewed at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Keith was born to Gladice and Max Cook in Mt. Pleasant, IA on September 16, 1927. He grew up in Salem, IA and Washington, IA, and graduated from Washington High School. Following high school, he served in the Navy and then enrolled at University of Iowa. Keith earned his Bachelor of Science in Commerce in 1949. Soon after college, Keith began work with Northwestern Bell phone company and traveled to all corners of Iowa. In 1963, he moved to Chicago to become a portfolio manager at Kemper Financial Services, where he developed a strong investment acumen, and worked there until his retirement in 1988.
Recommended for you
While career helped to fulfill Keith, it never defined him. Keith led a full, rich, and rewarding life outside of work. Keith married Lois Ann Roe of Maquoketa, IA on October 1, 1955. Together, they raised their two sons, Stan and Larry, in Western Springs, IL and enjoyed good family times together, including annual fishing trips to Big St. Germain Lake in northern Wisconsin. Lois passed away on June 8, 1981.
Keith met his “Second Iowa Farm Girl”, Sharon Kress, who also worked at Kemper Financial Services. Keith and Sharon spent many good years in Chicago before moving to Dubuque in 1990 and marrying in 1998. Together, they traveled the world. They enjoyed all that Dubuque had to offer — wonderful family and friends, a vibrant art and cultural scene, volunteer work and philanthropy. Keith was a long-serving board member of Hillcrest Family Services and the Northeast Iowa Council Boy Scouts. He was also a past President, program chair, and an active member of the Dubuque Rotary Club.
Even as the years passed, Keith prided himself on grilling his delicious Easter ham, mowing his own lawn, holding his own on the tennis courts, savvy investing, and being one of the best-read men around. Keith was steadfastly loyal to friends, family, church and his beloved charitable causes. Keith’s love of life, optimism, and humor will continue to inspire all who knew him.
Keith is survived by his wife, Sharon Kress; his two sons, Stan (Wendy) of Hinsdale, IL, and Larry (Sara Sanders) of Iowa City, IA; his daughter-in-law, Julie Mathes of Aliso Viego, CA; his four grandchildren, Sarah (Will) Kessenich of Mequon, WI, Grace Cook (fiancé Caleb Copeland) of Ypsilanti, MI, Will Cook of Bozeman, MT, and Cam Cook of Virginia Beach, VA; his two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Max Kessenich of Mequon, WI; sisters-in-law Shirley Gleason of Sun City West, AZ, Joann (Donnie) Wiederholt of Cuba City, WI, Marilyn (John) Fiske of Columbus, OH, Irene Sisler of Dubuque, Joyce (Jeff) Klauer of Dubuque; brothers-in-law Bill Kress of Dubuque, and Bob (Flo) Kress of Naperville, IL, and many nephews and nieces.
Keith was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Brinkman.
To honor Keith’s life, friends and family are invited to make donations to Hillcrest Family Services (2005 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52001), Northeast Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America (P.O. Box 732, Dubuque, IA 52004), Rotary International (1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201), St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (1199 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001), or a favorite charity of your choice.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family thanks the caregivers of Bethany Home’s Memory Care Unit for their compassionate support of Keith during his final months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.